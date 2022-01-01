A man was apprehended Friday in Raleigh County and charged with murder after an argument Thursday night in Boone County turned deadly.
According to the West Virginia State Police, Kevin Dickens, 53, of Rock Creek, has been charged with murder for the death of Jeremy Peters, 41, of Whitesville.
The incident occurred late Thursday night at Terry’s Café in Whitesville.
State police responded to a reported shooting at the café at approximately 11:30 p.m. where Peters was found dead.
Investigators learned that Dickens and Peters were engaged in an argument that escalated into a physical fight and resulted in Dickens fatally shooting Peters.
Dickens then fled the scene into Raleigh County where he was later located and taken into custody by members of the WVSP Special Response Team.
Dickens was booked into Southwestern Regional Jail at 11:37 a.m. Friday with no bond listed.
This investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the WVSP.