Two Wyoming County municipalities have new mayors and two have new council members following Tuesday's municipal elections.
In both Mullens and Pineville, incumbent mayors did not file for re-election.
Also in Mullens, the four city commissioners did not seek re-election. In Oceana, only one incumbent filed to keep his council seat.
l l l
In Mullens, voters elected a new mayor and four new city commissioners as the incumbents did not seek re-election.
Mayoral candidates Alan “Mater” Mills, People's Party, and Terri Lea Phillips Smith, Citizen's Party, were separated by only one vote in the unofficial results. Mills had 178 votes; Smith took 177.
Official results will be released after the vote canvass.
Vote canvassing is an election requirement in order to account for every ballot cast and make certain every valid vote is counted in election totals – including on-time absentee ballots, accepted provisional ballots, and on-time overseas and military absentee ballots.
In Mullens, candidates are selected through the convention system, with the Citizen's Party and the People's Party each selecting slates of candidates.
In the unofficial returns Tuesday, P.J. Blankenship had 220 votes, Herbie Brooks garnered 190, Todd Norris took 174, and John Morgan had 169.
Morgan is the only Citizen's Party candidate elected in the unofficial returns.
Also running were Della Houck, who had 168 votes; Dave Cox, 166; Mallory Grogg Green, 140; and Steven Mills, 138. Mills is a People's Party candidate, the remainder are Citizen's Party nominees.
l l l
Unopposed, Oceana Mayor Tom Evans had 68 votes.
Recorder Jim Cook, the incumbent, outdistanced write-in candidate Lynneia Bailey for recorder. Cook took 61 votes; Bailey had 10.
Chuck Shirley, the only incumbent councilman to file for re-election, garnered 68 votes.
Also winning a council seat were Joetta Aliff Walker with 66 votes. Don Morgan, who has previously served on the council, had 43 votes; Jacob “Jake” Jones, 41 votes; and Tammy Gallion took 40 votes.
Also running for council were Marie Green, who garnered 31 votes, and Gary Spence had 11.
Oceana's vote canvass is scheduled June 21 when results will be made official.
l l l
In Pineville, voters elected a new mayor as current Mayor Mike Kodak did not file for re-election.
Mayoral candidate Toby Lane had 93 votes and Jason Smyth took 86 in the unofficial returns.
Victoria Knight Clay was unopposed in her bid to keep the recorder's seat. She had 131 votes.
Candidates for the five council seats included only the five incumbents – Debbie Bowling with 142 votes; Debbie Wiles, 137; Brian Mitchell, 131; Sonja Davis, 124, and Mike Clay, 123.
Vote canvassing will be conducted June 21; after which the official results will be released.