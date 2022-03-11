Wyoming County's three municipalities – Mullens, Oceana and Pineville – will each conduct a town election June 14.
•
In Mullens, voters will elect a mayor and four city commissioners.
Candidates are selected through the convention system, with the Citizen's Party and the People's Party selecting slates of candidates.
The conventions, scheduled March 22 at 7 p.m., are conducted simultaneously at different locations. The Citizen's Party will meet in the Veterans Building and the People's Party will meet in the MOC (Mullens Opportunity Center).
Pate King serves as chairman of the Citizen's Party.
Charlie Feller is chairman of the People's Party.
Any town resident may show up at one of the conventions to place a candidate's name in contention. Those attending then vote for the candidates.
The candidates selected by both parties then square off in the June 14 election.
•
In Oceana, the candidate filing period ended March 4.
Voters will elect a mayor, recorder, and five council members.
Incumbent Mayor Tom Evans Jr. is unopposed.
Jim Cook, the incumbent, is also unopposed for recorder.
Chuck Shirley is the only incumbent to file for council.
Also filing were Donald Morgan, who has previously served on the council; Tammy Gallion, Marie Green, Jacob “Jake” Jones, Gary Spence, and Joetta Aliff Walker.
•
In Pineville, the filing period ended Jan. 29.
Voters will also elect a mayor, a recorder and five council members.
Those filing for mayor included Jason Smyth and Toby Lane.
Mayor Mike Kodak did not file to retain his seat.
Victoria Knight Clay is unopposed in her bid to keep the recorder's seat.
Filing for the five council seats were incumbents Debbie Bowling, Mike Clay, Sonja Davis, and Debbie Wiles along with newcomer Brian Mitchell.
Long-time Councilman Jack Bias also filed, but he passed away March 5.