In what seemed to be an ironic twist, Audrey Steele, a Mullens Middle School eighth-grader, took the championship spot in the annual Wyoming County Schools Spelling Bee by spelling “plague” correctly in the sixth round.
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the spelling bee is the school system's first public academic event in nearly a year, Keith Stewart, bee coordinator, told the students and parents gathered Tuesday at Pineville Middle.
Students returned to the classroom Jan. 19 for the first time since mid-October. Prior to that, students had only spent a few days in classrooms due to myriad school closings and the continuing health threat posed by the virus. They had been attending in remote learning classes.
The spelling bee is the first step in trying to get things back to normal, Stewart said.
“It is a step in the right direction,” he emphasized.
“We have a little different situation this year with the masks,” he told the students.
Despite the microphones, he cautioned the students that they had to speak louder this year due to their masks.
Calista Bachert, Road Branch Elementary and Middle, became a “casualty” of round five when she misspelled the word, earning her the runner-up position.
Both Steele and Bachert now advance to the regional competition, which will be conducted virtually in March. The two will compete as equals. Regional winners then proceed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, currently is scheduled for June 1-3 in National Harbor, Md.
Last year's national competition was canceled due to the pandemic. With the exception of World War II (1943-45), it is the only time the national finals have been canceled since the program’s inception in 1925.
Fischer Cline, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle, won the alternate position after returning to the microphone in rounds seven and eight to break the round four tie among himself, Avery Walker, and Leahanna Lester. He will compete in the regional contest if Steele or Bachert is unable to participate.
Steele was the alternate last year.
Nineteen students, in fourth through eighth grades who had each already earned one of the top two spots in his/her school's spelling bee, competed for the championship. Schools across the county were represented by the winner and runner-up, who competed as equals in the county contest.
Additional contestants included:
• Jamie Good, Mullens Middle;
• Isabella Greer, Avery Walker, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle;
• Savannah Walker, Amia Tilley, Pineville Elementary;
• McCrae Massie, Ryder Chapman, Mullens Elementary;
• Dawson Walker, Joshua Tilley, Pineville Middle;
• Leahanna Lester, Huff Consolidated Elementary and Middle;
• Chloe Harless, Brody Lester, Oceana Middle;
• Gabe Hannah, Abby Vickers, Berlin McKinney Elementary;
• Coy Kenneda, Baileysville Elementary and Middle;
• Jordan Tanner, Road Branch Elementary and Middle.
Allan Stiltner, county Board of Education vice president, presented each participant with a T-shirt.
Each student will also be presented a certificate during each of their schools' spring awards ceremonies.
Stewart, federal and student enrichment programs director, also served as pronouncer.
Judges included Rebecca Cooke, assistant schools superintendent; Kara Halsey-Mitchell, curriculum and instruction administrator; and John Henry, attendance director.
Stacey Lusk, personnel director, and Debbie Hall, who retired last year as the federal and learning enrichment programs director, also assisted with the contest.