Mullens Foundation sets workdays for Sept. 11-12 -- area youngsters using restored park facilities

Area youngsters are making good use of Mullens parks, which – one-by-one – are being restored by the City of Mullens Foundation.
Butch McNeely, a foundation member, said he drove by one of the parks recently to find more than 30 “kids from Shady Spring, Woodrow Wilson, Oceana, Mullens, Pineville and Herndon playing ball and three teams waiting to play.”
The same as most southern West Virginia municipalities, Mullens cannot afford improvements such as revitalizing its parks, maintaining the pool, landscaping inside city limits, among other beautification projects that require lots of elbow grease and money.
For several years, former and current residents have provided donations as well as volunteered their time to restore the small town's parks and recreation areas.
“Those of us that grew up in Mullens and became successful want to give back,” explained Shirley Weaver, foundation secretary.
That's where the City of Mullens Foundation comes into play, explained Barry Smith, who retired as principal of Wyoming County East High and now serves as president of the foundation's board of directors.
The foundation is made up of Mullens High alumni, current and former town residents, along with other volunteers and is an independent nonprofit entity.
By working together, the foundation and the town government are restoring the parks, the pool, and other recreation areas, such as Tater Hill.
“Donations and volunteers are the driving force of the foundation,” according to Smith.
The foundation has completed improvements at the West Mullens park, behind Mullens Middle School, which now boasts a newly resurfaced basketball court featuring school colors, new fencing, landscaping, new roofs on the picnic sheds, and other improvements.
Additionally, the South Mullens park, known as the Capt. J.F. Lyttle Jr. Memorial Park and Playground, has new asphalt and basketball court with Marshall University colors, new block work along with steps, sidewalk and fencing, improved picnic facilities, among other improvements through the foundation.
The Mullens Hill park, which will feature West Virginia University colors when the basketball court is resurfaced, is also being restored.
The city also has a network of walking and biking trails. Foundation members want to construct a walking trail around the city, connecting the parks and access to historic features.
Future projects will include erecting a much larger cross on top of Tater Hill, which overlooks Mullens, improvements to the picnic facilities and creating easier access.
More murals across the city are also planned.
Weaver noted the restoration projects would not be possible without donations and volunteers.
Weaver grew up in Mullens and now lives in Florida. She and her husband Charles make frequent trips back to the area in order to help with foundation projects and fundraising. Weaver has also done fundraising projects in Florida to help Mullens, including a very successful fashion show that raised more than $10,000 for the foundation.
“Thank you for the donations from our caring friends that love their hometown and those at The Villages, Florida, for helping Mullens by joining in our fundraisers to do repairs on the basketball courts,” Weaver emphasized. “What a blessing!
“We also owe a huge thanks to all of those that volunteer their time to help when we are doing a project or a community workday.
“It takes everyone who wants to share and watch Mullens rebound to make it a success,” Weaver said.
Community workdays are scheduled Sept. 11 and 12 at 9 a.m.; volunteers will meet at the West Mullens playground, Weaver said.
Volunteers will be needed that Friday and Saturday to assist with several projects and should bring work gloves, paint brushes, scrapers, sand paper, and any other tools they might need.
Churches, civic organizations and other groups are urged to become involved.
Donations may be mailed to City of Mullens Foundation, P.O. Box 266, Mullens, WV 25882.