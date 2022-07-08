Mullens Foundation continues fundraisers, projects

Submitted photoShirley Weaver, behind the podium at right, talks with those attending the Fashion Show and Tea Party Fundraiser for Mullens earlier this year at The Villages in Florida, where Weaver has a home. More than 300 people attended the annual event held at New Covenant United Methodist Church, with the food sponsored by Florida’s West Virginia Club. The annual event raised more than $20,000 for improvement projects in Mullens.