Mullens Foundation continues fundraisers, projects

While the City of Mullens Foundation awaits delivery of the replacement filtration system for the municipal pool, volunteers are not sitting idle.
The new pool filtration system was ordered in January and, initially, delivery was scheduled in June. Foundation volunteers were hopeful the pool could reopen this summer. Now, however, delivery has been pushed back to mid September – crushing any hope for a summer opening.
As it is with many southern West Virginia municipalities, Mullens cannot afford improvements such as revitalizing its playgrounds, maintaining the pool, landscaping, among other beautification projects that require lots of elbow grease and even more money.
That’s where the City of Mullens Foundation comes into play, explained Barry Smith, who serves as president.
The foundation has completed major improvements to the town’s three largest playgrounds, noted Shirley Weaver, who grew up in Mullens and serves as foundation secretary.
Upgrades to the municipal pool are continuing, Weaver noted. When completed, the project will provide much improved recreation for area residents. New amenities will include a bigger slide, a splash pad, tables with umbrellas, and more chairs.
With the help of Sen. David “Bugs” Stover, the foundation was recently awarded a $64,000 West Virginia Senate Local Economic Development Assistance Grant to help with the project costs.
However, more grant funding will be needed to complete the project, Weaver explained.
With construction costs continuing to go up in the wake of the Covid pandemic, officials want to complete the project as soon as possible.
Currently, foundation volunteers are selling tickets for a drawing for a basket packed with $800 in gift cards from such businesses as Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Walmart, Pasquales, as well as for gas, along with name brand items from Paul Mitchell, Bath and Body Works, in addition to a two-hour pool party for up to 25 people. Tickets are available at City Hall, Christy’s Creative Confection, as well as from Weaver, Cathy Huff, and Karen Thorn.
In June, foundation volunteers conducted the inaugural D’Antoni Family 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, making use of the newly renovated basketball courts.
Earlier this year, The Villages in Florida, where Weaver has a home, hosted the Fashion Show and Tea Party Fundraiser for Mullens.
More than 300 people attended the annual event held at New Covenant United Methodist Church with the food sponsored by Florida’s West Virginia Club, Weaver explained.
The church has a chef from West Virginia, who made the food, Weaver said.
“It was just awesome!” she said.
The day of the fashion show raised $18,000 and the donations continued to come in afterward, she said, with more than $20,000 raised.
“God has really blessed us,” Weaver emphasized. “I give all the glory to God. Everything we do, I pray about it and ask that God will give us the resources needed...”
Weaver noted that none of the foundation board members earn a penny for their work.
“It’s all done with volunteers and every penny goes to projects in Mullens,” she said.
The West Virginia Club has more than 300 members in Florida who meet each month; several members are from Wyoming County, she said.
Weaver explained that she always sets a fundraising goal.
“That’s something for me to work toward and that makes me work harder,” she noted.
Mullens is still struggling to come back from the 2001 flood, Weaver said.
“And when children are involved, when children are affected by devastation, people want to help,” she said.
Weaver said they’ve had people from Michigan, Ohio, and Washington D.C. provide assistance in addition to former Mullens residents along with her own friends and former co-workers.
Weaver is also putting together a slide program to show how far Mullens has come and to highlight the work the foundation is doing.
Up next will be improvements to the tennis courts as well as creating pickleball courts.
A Beautification Committee has also been formed this year and flower baskets were placed around town. Next year, there will be more flower baskets and beautification projects, Weaver said.
Another upcoming foundation project involves getting a flood wall built around Mullens.
In 2001, the downtown business district was destroyed by flood waters. Mullens was hit hard again in 2008.
Smaller floods have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages as well.
“We’re also excited about meeting with the new city administration and working together,” Weaver said.
To make a donation to the Foundation, mail it to City of Mullens Foundation, P.O. Box 266, Mullens, WV 25882.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Barry Smith, foundation president, at 304-890-3149 or Shirley Weaver, secretary, at 770-722-8438.