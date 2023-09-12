The City of Mullens Foundation unveiled major renovations to the municipal pool during a grand re-opening in June and again last week. In addition to a major overhaul to the pool, the $300,000 project included a renovated baby pool, new 8- and 10-foot commercial pool slides, a splash pad, wrought iron fencing, and larger pool deck and additional picnic space. One of the next Foundation projects is renovating the park near the pool, located at the top of the steps behind Barry Smith, Foundation president, and Shirley Weaver, secretary. To make a donation to the Foundation, mail it to City of Mullens Foundation, P.O. Box 266, Mullens, WV 25882. For more information or to volunteer, contact Smith at 304-890-3149 or Weaver at 770-722-8438.