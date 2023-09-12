The City of Mullens Foundation unveiled major renovations to the municipal pool during a grand re-opening in June and again last week.
In addition to a major overhaul to the pool, the $300,000 project included a renovated baby pool, new 8- and 10-foot commercial pool slides, a splash pad, wrought iron fencing, and larger pool deck and additional picnic space.
The revamped pool facilities will provide much improved recreation for area residents, noted Shirley Weaver, secretary of the City of Mullens Foundation.
The mammoth project was completed in conjunction with Mullens officials.
Foundation members used a variety of funding sources for the project, including grant monies, donations, and myriad fundraisers that included a fashion and tea hosted by West Virginia Club members living at The Villages in Florida.
The Covid pandemic substantially slowed construction on the pool project, which was ongoing for a couple of years.
Additionally, the cost of some construction materials more than tripled in the wake of the pandemic.
Barry Smith, who serves as Foundation president, oversaw the pool project.
“This project would not have been done without Barry,” Weaver said. “Barry volunteers his time and he was there almost every day.”
She also lauded Cross Construction Company, in Peterstown, which specializes in pool construction, along with the assistance of local volunteers Terry Tilley, Gary Runion, and Jerry Woodrum as well as all those who donated money and helped write the grants.
“We hope the citizens of Mullens and surrounding communities have the opportunity to enjoy this swimming pool for many years to come,” Weaver emphasized.
With the Mullens pool project completed, the Foundation plans to tackle improvements to the tennis courts as well as creating pickleball courts.
Additionally, the park near the pool will be renovated, she said.
A beautification committee is also working to improve the small town, Weaver noted.
Another upcoming Foundation project involves getting a flood wall built around Mullens.
In 2001, the downtown business district was destroyed by flood waters. Mullens was hit hard again in 2008.
Smaller floods have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages as well.
Weaver grew up in Mullens and, after witnessing the devastation of the 2001 flood event, she wanted to do something to help bring back the small town appeal. Thus, the Mullens Foundation was created.
She spends the majority of her time now fundraising for Foundation projects.
As it is with most southern West Virginia municipalities, Mullens cannot afford improvements such as revitalizing its playgrounds, maintaining the pool, landscaping, among other beautification projects that require lots of elbow grease and even more money.
The City of Mullens Foundation can do those things, but it takes lots of money and volunteers, explained Weaver.
Weaver emphasized that none of the Foundation board members earn a penny for their work.
“It’s all done with volunteers and every penny goes to projects in Mullens,” she said.
The Foundation has already completed extensive renovations to the town’s three largest playgrounds.
“We can only be successful with doing projects if (residents and former residents) help by volunteering and/or donating ‘$25 to Thrive’ ($25 per month or $300 per year) to keep the Foundation going,” Weaver emphasized. “It takes all of us to make a difference!”
To make a donation to the Foundation, mail it to City of Mullens Foundation, P.O. Box 266, Mullens, WV 25882.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Barry Smith, Foundation president, at 304-890-3149 or Shirley Weaver, secretary, at 770-722-8438.
