Virginia Ann Martin, “Jenny Ann” to her family and friends, has tackled numerous jobs over the last couple of years. She served as Wyoming County Schools’ child nutrition director for several years, including the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, when students were at home, but school meals still had to be provided.
In addition to being the mother of two teenage sons, she was elected as the first female mayor of Mullens in 2018 and soon thereafter became the new bride of Danny Martin.
That doesn’t include the numerous boards and committees on which she also serves.
A graduate of Mullens High, Martin has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Concord College (now Concord University), a master’s degree in specific learning disabilities from West Virginia Graduate College (now Marshall University), a master’s degree in severe multiple disabilities from West Virginia University, and has completed additional certification work in mild and moderate mental impairment, behavior disorders, autism, gifted, administration, and child nutrition.
She recently stepped into a new role in the county school system.
“I am currently working with students to build career skills to increase their readiness for the work place,” Martin explained. “There are many vacancies in service fields that are going unfilled in our area. We are working to prepare students for transition into the workforce upon graduation.”
Register-Herald: How long have you been mayor of Mullens?
I began my term as mayor on July 1, 2018. I am the first woman to hold the office. Christy Seaton was also elected as the first woman to serve as a city commissioner.
Register-Herald: What is that like?
It has been challenging to assume the office of mayor. We inherited thousands of dollars in tax debt to both the IRS and the state of West Virginia.
People do not like change, even if it is for the betterment of the community as a whole.
We’ve replaced several key positions in town. Finding hard-working and qualified people who will work is a challenge.
The pandemic has presented even more challenges to the administration just as it has to the rest of the nation.
Register-Herald: How much of your time does it take?
Being mayor means attending lots of meetings, both in person and virtually, countless phone calls, texts, and emails.
I try to attend as many community events as possible.
There have been many hours spent in city hall working on finances, applications for grants, and numerous other projects.
When the water is nearing flood stage, we are out on watch.
When trees fall or other emergencies arise, we are out assessing what needs to be done.
The community doesn’t see the behind-the-scenes work that goes into the job. The real work isn’t plastered all over social media.
Register-Herald: Tell me about some of the challenges you’ve faced since becoming mayor and what has been the most challenging for you?
City finances and the way things are done take lots of time, experience, and effort. You don’t “just know” these things unless you have experienced them. Earl Mongeni, the city judge, was previously the city clerk and a city commissioner. He has been a wealth of information and volunteered countless hours to help Allison Norris, the current clerk, and me to navigate budgeting and various other items.
People don’t like change.
It is challenging to get things done with limited resources.
Register-Herald: Have you faced any specific challenges because you are a woman?
There are definitely some challenges that women in leadership positions face – even in 2021. Some men seem to be threatened by women in a position of authority. Some women do not support other women in those positions either.
Register-Herald: Why did you want to be mayor?
My family has lived in Mullens for a hundred years. It is a family tradition to serve the community. My uncle, Luther Kerns, was mayor of Mullens 50 years ago. My grandmother and her sisters were active in the church in their youth. My mother was always volunteering at the school and in civic groups.
I wanted to see Mullens grow and prosper. Mullens has a great opportunity to grow with the opening of the Coalfields Expressway. I want Mullens to be a good place to raise kids – like it was when I grew up.
So many people in my generation may have left to find jobs, but their hearts are still in Mullens and they call it home.
Register-Herald: What challenges do you see ahead for Mullens?
There really isn’t a lot of available real estate and vacant land to build. People contact me about wanting to buy property and there isn’t a lot available.
Register-Herald: What do you think your role will be in those challenges?
We are working to restore some vacant properties in town to build the economy.
We would like to see more businesses and services that the people need.
We also want to attract more tourists and visitors.
Register-Herald: What do you believe are the attributes of a successful leader?
You need to have a love for the community and want to help people.
You need to be selfless and not have your own agenda.
You need to be worried about what is good for the community as a whole – not a few.
You can’t be worried about promoting your own self.
Register-Herald: How do you incorporate these attributes in your position?
I have always loved Mullens. I stayed in Mullens after I finished college. I have always tried to help others. I won’t ask someone to do something I won’t do myself.