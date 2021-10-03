Rural bus service will return to Fayette County beginning on Monday, Oct. 4.
The Summersville-based Mountain Transit Authority will initiate a bus route in the county on Monday.
MTA formerly ran a route in the Fayette County area, but that ceased in 2010 when Beckley became an urbanized area, said MTA General Manager Tim Thomas.
"Current administrators asked us to come back in and run this route as a pilot, because there's a need there," Thomas said Tuesday. "We're excited to bring public transit back to the rural communities where it's very, very needed in Fayette County."
"Sometimes you just have to take baby steps to get it accomplished, and we did," added Thomas, who has been involved in the public transit field for 32 years. "I can see it growing."
According to Thomas, the municipalities of Montgomery, Smithers, Gauley Bridge and Ansted have committed a portion of "a local match that allows us to draw down our federal funds," Thomas said.
"Our little slice of Almost Heaven will now have public transportation connecting us to, literally, anywhere in the world," said Smithers Mayor Dr. Anne Cavalier. "Thanks to municipal neighbors and friends, Ansted, Gauley Bridge and Montgomery, bus riders in the UKV can connect to Kanawha Rapid Transit on the northwestern end and multiple bus lines on the southern ends.
"Once these connections are made to interstate routes, riders have hundreds of destinations from which to choose. When people have choices, they have opportunities for jobs, doctor's appointments, visits with friends and relatives and vacations. Our residents have been without public transportation choices for too long. Many thanks to MTA, especially Tim Thomas, for working with us to make this happen."
"This is a long-needed service to our collective communities in the Valley region of Fayette County," chimed in Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram. "It will provide connections from the Valley to Fayetteville, Ansted, Oak Hill, Charleston and Beckley where patrons can access distant destinations. Thank you, Tim Thomas and MTA.
"And thanks to the Fayette County Commission for your unwavering support."
Thomas said routes can sometimes take about two years to develop. For example, an MTA route that expanded to Pocahontas County to provide service to, among others, employees at Snowshoe Mountain Resort was "kind of rough" in the first year, but "now we're getting blowed up, and that's a good thing."
MTA offers its bus service under the auspices of the West Virginia Division of Public Transit, a division of the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The WVDPT receives federal transportation funds, and MTA is one of the recipients of some of those funds. Some state funds are also allotted.
MTA's current regular service area includes Webster, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Fayette counties. The company also provides transportation under a grant from the Solutions Oriented Addiction Response (SOAR) program in those five counties, as well as Braxton, Clay, Monroe and Summers counties, for those seeking treatment related to drug use. The SOAR service in the latter two counties is in tandem with Bluefield Area Transit.
Thomas says that, including the one now dedicated to Fayette County, the company has 14 buses running non-stop, plus nine minivans for SOAR. Most run Monday through Friday in the other areas. MTA also offers non-emergency medical transport, plans for which must be arranged in advance.
The Fayette County bus route will start out on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday basis, and it will be assessed in the coming months for ridership levels and other areas. The single bus targeted now for Fayette County service is an 18-passenger vehicle with two wheelchairs, and it is ADA-accessible.
MTA patrons in Fayette County can connect with Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) at the Amtrak station in Montgomery to travel either to or from the Charleston area. Another MTA bus will travel to Hico to transfer passengers to Summersville and back. And, at the Fayetteville Welcome Center, the MTA bus will hook up with a bus from the New River Transit Authority, which provides small urban service in the area, to allow passengers to transfer and branch out toward Beckley. At a second Fayetteville stop, MTA will make a loop into the Walmart area and stay for about an hour to allow for shopping at those stores.
"That's the greatest thing about this" is that people will now have access to Summersville or rural Fayette to go into Summersville, Beckley or Charleston, for example, for medical care or work or for other reasons, Thomas said.
There will be one morning trip and one afternoon trip on each of the three days. In the morning run, pickup will begin at 6:30 a.m. in Montgomery at the Amtrak, with subsequent stops at Smithers Pizza Hut/Christian Family Book Shoppe, Smithers Elm Street Apartments/loop, Boomer, Falls View at WVDOT, Glen Ferris Inn, Gauley Bridge (old Greyhound station), Ansted Summit Apartments, Ansted downtown, Ansted - Tyree Street, Piggly Wiggly, Hico to connect with Summersville MTA, Fayetteville Welcome Center to connect to New River Transit and Fayetteville Walmart. Return to Montgomery is expected by 10:40 a.m., with obvious earlier returns due to location.
Afternoon outbound at Montgomery is planned for 2:30 p.m. with inbound time set at 6:19 p.m. Adjust times according to your location.
A Fayette route schedule, list of fares and operational rules are expected to be on the MTA website soon, Thomas said Tuesday.
Fares per boarding at each stop range from 50 cents to $3. Children 0-5 are free, children 6-12 can ride at half price, and those 13 and over will be regular fare. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult.
The bus will not stop unless passengers are visible alongside the main road. When passengers see the bus approaching, they are asked to wave their hand at the driver to indicate they want the bus to stop. It is suggested passengers be at their stop a little early.
No pets are allowed on buses except service animals.
Anyone needing more information can contact MTA at 304-872-5872, write to: Mountain Transit Authority, c/o General Manager, 1096 Broad St., Summersville, WV 26651, or visit www.mtawv.com. The TDD number is 304-872-5872, and toll-free is 1-877-712-9432.
MTA will require two drivers for the Fayette route, and one of those positions was still open last week. Drivers are also being hired for SOAR runs. Call the office at 304-872-5872 for more information on job requirements and availability.
