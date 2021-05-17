LEWISBURG — After suffering many months of faltering passenger numbers due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mountain Transit Authority reports that ridership now is on the rise.
MTA general manager Tim Thomas advised Greenbrier County Commissioners at their Tuesday session that the company’s buses run regular routes in the county with stops in Lewisburg, Ronceverte, Fairlea, Caldwell, White Sulphur Springs and Greenbrier Valley Airport.
MTA also provides transportation to medication assisted treatment centers or programs for individuals enrolled in a drug treatment plan in a multi-county region that includes Greenbrier. That service commenced last summer, thanks to funding from a State Opioid Response grant and is geared to help people remain in treatment and long-term recovery programs.
MTA provides regular bus transportation in Greenbrier, Nicholas and Webster counties.
Upon the request of Commissioner Tammy Tincher, Thomas said he would provide the commission with more frequent updates on passenger volume and routes.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate $8,000 to MTA for services that will be rendered during the 2021-22 fiscal year.
