With funding from a State Opioid Response grant, the Mountain Transit Authority (MTA) is providing transportation services to individuals enrolled in a drug treatment plan for opioid addiction. The goal of this initiative is to help people remain in treatment and long-term recovery programs.
According to recent social media posts, MTA now provides transportation to medication assisted treatment centers or programs and evidence-based services that identify and engage individuals in treatment for people living in Braxton, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Summers and Webster counties. In addition to providing transportation within the company’s service area, MTA is also taking plan enrollees to Beckley, Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown through a partnership with the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration and the West Virginia Public Transportation Association.
MTA is working with Seneca Mental Health, Lifeline, Charleston Treatment Center, Kinetic Connections, Mountaineer Family, Camden Medical Centers and others on this initiative.
There is currently no charge to either the treatment center or the individual for this service.
Those interested in receiving these transportation services need to have their treatment center call MTA at 304-872-5872, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MTA is scheduling services, as needed, Monday through Friday, and in emergency treatment need situations on Saturday and Sunday.
