For this story and more, pick up a copy of the new issue of West Virginia South, available at local retailers or at The Register-Herald.
------
“You can just pay for your sandwiches and I’ll run them up when they’re done,” Mary Igo tells Karen King, who stopped by the Brownstone Mill to pick up lunch for friends.
King is part of a group of retired teachers who meet regularly for a bite to eat.
Today, the group is gathered at the Tractor Bar in Mt. Nebo.
The former physical education teacher was appointed to walk out back to the Brownstone Mill and place the order.
It’s a stop she makes several times a week.
She’s tried just about everything on the menu, but chose The Big Guy — a souped-up Reuben — for today’s order.
“It’s the Big Guy today, but as I looked through the menu, I thought, ‘Man, I’m hungry for all that,’” King said.
King, who lives nearby, is just one of many regular faces at Igo’s specialty grocery store and deli.
“When folks come in, they always say, ‘How’s everything going?’” Igo said. “They want me to be busy. They want me to stay here.”
And so far, so good.
• • •
The Brownstone Mill is Igo’s first real venture into the food industry.
While a student at Glenville State College, the Nicholas County native, with “the gift of gab,” worked part-time at a Summersville radio station.
Part-time became full-time and soon a career, as Igo worked in radio in Fairmont and Clarksburg and even Texas.
She had been away from home for more than two decades when she returned to Nicholas County and accepted a job in marketing at the Summersville campus of New River Community and Technical College.
Her responsibilities grew through the years and, by 2015, she had been named campus director.
She said it was a job she enjoyed, as she helped students along their career paths.
When Covid-19 hit, however, she began to get antsy.
“I was basically just tired of Zoom meetings and sitting all day and I needed to do something different,” she said.
The Tractor Bar had long been one of her favorite places in Mt. Nebo and she’d regularly assisted it with food while running a catering business part-time through its commercial kitchen.
So early during the pandemic, while sitting on the bar’s roof, she had an idea while looking back at the small waterfront building already known as the Brownstone Mill.
She had, five years earlier, helped equip the space to operate as a sandwich shop.
“I kind of proposed the idea of a sandwich shop to him (owner Steve Jones), but suggested that he should find someone else to manage it,” she explained.
And that’s what happened during the summer of 2019.
With most of the world at a standstill in early 2020, however, Igo doubted the previous year’s tenant would return.
“So I said, ‘I don’t think the girl you rented it to last summer is going to come back,’” she said, recalling a conversation with Jones. “I said, ‘I think I should run it and I should do my sandwich shop.’”
In October 2020, Igo did just that.
• • •
In addition to her deli items, Igo has filled the Brownstone Mill with a “little bit of everything.”
“We have great food and unique things you won’t see other places,” she said.
Igo offers customers traditional grocery items, but also provides an assortment of gluten-free products.
“I’m gluten intolerant and I’ve found there are not a lot of places to shop around here,” she said. “Also, I’m one of the only restaurants in several counties that has a gluten-free bread on their menu.”
Customers can also peruse a variety of unique seasonings, spices and mixes.
“Anything pickled is popular and people go crazy for mustards,” Igo said, pointing to the Lusty Monk brand she serves on many of her sandwiches.
The second level of the Brownstone Mill features a variety of baking items, nuts, dried fruit, sauces, jams and jellies.
Igo said nostalgic candies are also popular as adults and children alike often reach for a taste of the past.
“Hammond’s Chocolate Bars are a big draw, too,” she said of the candy bars infused with unique flavors like peanut butter and jelly, soda pop and even pigs and taters, which are packed with bits of potato chips and bacon bits.
Though many of her featured items are products she orders in, Igo also takes care to source locally when she can as she offers local cornmeal, eggs, honey and maple syrup.
The walls of her shop are also decorated with paintings and quilts made by local artists.
“I really want to celebrate local artisans,” she said.
Igo said growing the work of local craftsmen and women is a goal for the year.
“I’ve just been so busy making sandwiches I haven’t had time to do that yet,” she said.
The demand for those sandwiches was something that took her by surprise.
At the Tractor Bar, she had become known for her unique slow-smoked hams.
“I honestly thought it would be mostly hams down here, too, and it transitioned to more people wanting food, sandwiches and salads,” she said.
It’s the aroma of the two smokers out front — full of ham, pork and even bologna — that draws people in.
“The ham is kind of what made me decide to have a sandwich shop,” she said, explaining the seasonings and smoke, as well as “the love I put in it,” are what makes it unique.
“I had one customer that said it’s like getting Christmas ham any time of the year,” she added with a smile.
The meats are offered up as standalone items, but Igo said they’re a big part of what make the sandwiches so popular.
“People just really love them,” she said.
And, she said, customers are enjoying her homemade cinnamon rolls, macaroni and potato salads, chocolate truffles, cookies, soups and even her salads.
“I eat one of these salads every evening for supper,” she said, listing the Mediterranean as her favorite.
Aside from the experience she gained while watching her mom cook, Igo said everything she knows about cooking and baking is self-taught.
“And I was a 4-Her," she said with a laugh. “I still consider myself a 4-Her.”
• • •
Igo said she’s enjoying her new career foray and is looking forward to busy summer and fall seasons, as travelers to the New River National Park join in with her mix of steady regulars.
“I had a lot of business last year from people passing through,” she said, adding her unique offerings as well as the promise of a good meal often drew them in. “Some of them stopped because they saw me online and saw that I had gluten-free sandwiches. Some just saw the pictures and thought it looked interesting, local and quaint.”
She’s been busy since she opened the doors.
In addition to adding more local artists to the mix, she said she hopes to eventually take a day — or even a week — away from work.
“I’m here at some point almost every day,” she said. “And when I’m not here, I’m buying supplies for here or ordering for here.”
Despite the hectic schedule, however, she said she hopes the Brownstone Mill continues to grow and encourages both new and familiar faces to stop by.
“It just makes you feel good when you walk in,” she said. “You’ve got the fun music playing and it just takes you back to a good time. You can’t walk in here without smiling.
“Heck, if you smell cinnamon rolls or ham cooking, you can’t help smiling.”
• • •
The Brownstone Mill is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Outdoor dining on a covered patio is available during warmer months.
Visit www.brownstonemillwv.com or call 304-619-3564 to place an order.
— Email: mjames@register-herald.com