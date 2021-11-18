Mount Hope has scheduled its Christmas Parade for Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at 5 p.m.
Members of the parade will line up at the Assembly of God Church (near the old high school). Please try to be there by 4:30 p.m. so that everyone can be lined up where they need to be.
Anyone with questions about the parade is asked to visit the town’s Facebook page or call Patty Logan at 304-673-3984.
The parade will continue all the way through town past Mountaineer Mart, then cut into the Kilsyth Free Will Baptist Church lot to return to the middle of town where the Mount Hope Community Center is. Anyone with very large entries may leave their entry in the parking lot of the church.
The new Mount Hope Mustang Memorabilia Room will be open for anyone who would like to walk through after the parade.
At the end of the parade there will be the lighting of the tree, with free refreshments for everyone. Santa will be there to talk with the kids and there will be a very special singer to finish up the festivities.