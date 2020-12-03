"Moving Mountains" and battling cancer through art

Amy McLaughlin and her family, as well as hundreds of friends across the Kanawha Valley, were shattered early in 2019 when her brother, 41-year-old Brian McLaughlin, passed away after a horrific battle with multiple myeloma.
Amy and her family and friends dedicated themselves to help raise awareness and funds to support research into multiple myeloma, an incurable cancer.
The family hosted Brian’s Walk for the Cure in March 2019 in Jodie.
This year’s walk had to be canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Amy has reached out to artists around the state to create another fundraiser, “The Art of Moving Mountains.”
“We have teamed up six iconic West Virginia artists to create a limited edition mountain-themed series to be showcased on T-shirts,” she said recently. Among those taking part are Rob Cleland, Ian Bode, Charly Hamilton, Jeff Pierson and Paula Clendenin.
Individuals can purchase a T-shirt online at theartofmovingmountains.com and tag the social media accounts (Facebook page "The Art of Moving Mountains" and Instagram "@artofmovingmountains") with a picture of them wearing the unique designs.
“We also want to encourage everyone to stay active and post a picture while hiking, biking, running, playing, fishing, walking their dog, or just smiling,” she said.
“My brother, Brian, passed away last year after losing his battle with multiple myeloma. It is extremely difficult to describe how remarkable my brother was and how cruel this cancer is. Brian was so kind. He had a smile that would light up the room, a brilliant mind and a beautiful soul.
“While there has been significant progress, it is not enough. Multiple myeloma is an incurable cancer that is difficult to diagnose and it is a cunning disease which morphs through treatment, meaning patients often need new treatment options when they relapse. It’s important that people know what we are up against and that the work we are doing is making a real difference,” Amy said. “We are making a positive impact; we are saving lives.
“We have teamed up with the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) on a number of occasions because they are the largest nonprofit in the world focused on accelerating the cure for multiple myeloma. The MMRF is recognized as a 4-star charity (the highest rating) and nearly 90% of the proceeds they raise go directly to research. Since its 1998 inception, the organization has funded nearly 100 clinical trials, helped bring 13 FDA-approved therapies to market, and improved patient life expectancy from 3 years to 10 years.
“I was selected to be on the Moving Mountains for Multiple Myeloma, a program put together by the MMRF, trekking team where I will hike 50 miles along the Salkantay Trail to Machu Picchu. I have pledged to raise $10,000. Thanks to the support of generous sponsors, any money I raise goes directly to multiple myeloma research.
“The Art of Moving Mountains is one of the fundraisers that I will be putting together to reach my $10,000 goal. A separate donation can be made directly to my fundraiser page at https://give.themmrf.org/fundraiser/2853095,” she said.
Email: ckeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @Fayette_Cheryl