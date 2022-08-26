Since the inception of the Good News crew in Fayette County, organizers have been working to promote the good that happens in local communities.
Folks from 17 to 77-plus have joined in on the series of virtual events since May 2020. These events include local residents sharing the progress, enlightenment and all-around feel-good things that have been happening all around the county.
In its debut live event, the Good News crew has partnered with the Historic Fayette Theater and the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce to provide a free community film night for the public. The documentary goes hand in hand with the premise of Good News Fayette County – “MISSION: JOY.”
Deeply moving and laugh-out-loud funny, “Mission: JOY” is a 90-minute documentary with unprecedented access to the unlikely friendship of two international icons who transcend religion: His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Tutu. In their final joint mission, these self-described mischievous brothers give a master class in how to create joy in a world that was never easy for them. They offer neuroscience-backed wisdom to help each of us live with more joy, despite circumstances.
Inspired by New York Times bestseller “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World”, the film showcases the exchange between these two Nobel Peace Prize winners that led to that book.
Consisting largely of never-before-seen footage shot over five days at the Dalai Lama’s residence in Dharamsala, the film invites viewers to join these luminaries behind the scenes as they recount stories from their lives, each having lived through periods of incredible difficulty and strife.
With genuine affection, mutual respect and a healthy dose of teasing, these unlikely friends impart lessons gleaned from lived experience, ancient traditions, and the latest cutting-edge science regarding how to live with joy in the face of all of life’s challenges from the extraordinary to the mundane. “Mission: JOY” is an antidote for the times.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m., join your neighbors and friends to share a little laughter and joy.
For more details, visit the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce or Historic Fayette Theater Facebook pages.
