Mountaineer Food Bank will be at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on Monday, Oct. 26, to give away one box of food per car.
The food bank, based in Gassaway, provides food and cleaning items to more than 450 organizations in the state, including food pantries, shelters, senior programs, veterans' programs, mobile food programs, school pantry programs and backpack programs.
Mountaineer Food Bank annually distributes 2.7 million pounds of goods and is the largest food distributor in West Virginia, according to the website.
The bank's Mobile Food Pantry will disburse the food between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. while supplies last.
One food box will be given per car, according to a press release from Raleigh County Administrator Jay Quesenberry.
The pick-up location for the Monday mobile pantry event is 200 Stadium Drive, Beckley.