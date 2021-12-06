The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is pleased to announce Class 2-21 as the 57th class to complete this West Virginia National Guard Program.
Cadet Perrin Dickens, son of Donna Dickens of Beckley and Robert Dickens, was in Platoon 2. Cadet Dickens was recognized for receiving the Instructor's List and S2C Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. During their time at the Academy, Cadet Dickens served in the following leadership positions: Assistant Platoon Leader.
Cadet Roy Epling, son of David and Sherri Epling of Cool Ridge, was in Platoon 2. Cadet Epling was recognized for receiving the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Brennon Knight, son of Frances Lilly of Beaver and David and Regina Knight of Prosperity, was in Platoon 4. Cadet Knight was recognized for receiving the Mentorship as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Bryce Nelson, son of Gary and Mary Nelson of Fairdale, was in Platoon 4. Cadet Nelson was recognized for receiving the Honor's List and Level One PT (5) as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.
Cadet Trevor Peaytt, son of Amanda and August Clemens of Clear Creek, was in Platoon 5. Cadet Peaytt was recognized for receiving the Honor's List, Instructor's List and S2C Award as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. During their time at the Academy, Cadet Peaytt served in the following leadership positions: Assistant Platoon Leader and Platoon Leader.
All graduating Cadets have completed the residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from Service to Community to Employability Skills. Cadets in this class provided 3864 hours of Service to Community for such organizations as Operation Gratitude, Trout for Cheat, Adopt a Highway, Reedsville VFD, Patriot Gardens and Arthurdale Heritage. Following graduation, these Cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
Applications are currently being accepted for Class 1-22 North that begins in January. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.