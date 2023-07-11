The Mountain Valley Pipeline, which appeared to be on its way to completion after extraordinary federal action, has been halted again by the court system.
Three judges with the Fourth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals entered a short order late Monday to stay construction in the Jefferson National Forest while a court challenge continues. A second stay entered Tuesday morning halts construction on the pipeline even more broadly.
The stays were entered in two separate but related cases by appeals judges Roger Gregory, Stephanie Thacker and James Wynn.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/11/mountain-valley-pipeline-is-halted-in-court-again-after-challenge-to-congressional-action/
