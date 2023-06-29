The long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline has received final approval to conclude its construction by federal officials.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission signed off on final construction for the pipeline after it received its last permit and following a newly passed law that explicitly says its permits can no longer be challenged in court.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/29/mountain-valley-pipeline-gets-final-approval-to-complete-construction/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.