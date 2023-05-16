The U.S. Forest Service has approved Mountain Valley Pipeline’s passage through the Jefferson National Forest through West Virginia and into Virginia.
The federal agency issued a record of decision on Monday, approving amendments to its Land and Resource Management Plan to do so. The pipeline project still faces additional regulatory and legal hurdles.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/16/mountain-valley-pipeline-gains-approval-to-pass-through-forest-still-faces-more-hurdles/
