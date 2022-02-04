Mountain Steer Meat Company in Lewisburg is getting a $249,660 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, according to a press release from the office of Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV,m on Friday.
The funds will be applied toward the employment of a head butcher, butcher assistant, administrative assistant and meat shop assistant, according to the release.
A $27,740 borrower contribution will be included in the project, bringing the total investment to $277,400.
“Mountain Steer Meat Co. feels by supporting local farmers, our mission is to help West Virginia feed itself,” said James Tuckwiller, Co-Owner of Mountain Steer Meat Company.
“We were discouraged to see our cattle shipped out of state just to be bought back on the grocery shelves,” Tuckwiller said in the release. "We have the product here, so we wanted to invest in our farmers instead. And thanks to the support from the USDA, we’re able to create local jobs in our communities simultaneously.”