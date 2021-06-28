Local authorities have lodged felony charges against a Mount Hope woman as the result of a home check by Child Protective Services.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a FCSD deputy recently escorted CPS to a home in Mount Hope to conduct a health and welfare check. The suspect was located in the home with a small child in proximity to 23 grams of suspected methamphetamines, scales and paraphernalia.
Alyssa Berry, 23, was charged with child neglect and possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and she awaits court proceedings.
Individuals with information regarding the incident, which remains under investigation, can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.