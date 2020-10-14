The Mount Hope Revitalization Coalition for its Mount Hope Historic Walking Trail Project has been named recipient of the Community Preservation Award by the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia.
The walking trail is a culmination of efforts from numerous local and regional groups wanting to preserve their history and bring others to Mount Hope to enjoy it. Some project partners include Active Southern WV, the City of Mount Hope, National Coal Heritage Area, Harmony for Hope and the Fayette County Urban Renewal Authority’s Resource Coordinators Office.