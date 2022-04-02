mount hope — Harmony for Hope, in coordination with the Coal Heritage Authority, and sponsored by the West Virginia Humanities Council, will host the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” at the Mountainair Hotel from April 22 to May 30.
“We anticipate Mount Hope will be an area attraction for approximately 3,175 people during this time,” Harmony for Hope founder/executive director Carrie Kidd wrote in a message to Mount Hope city officials.
Mount Hope was one of six West Virginia towns chosen to host the Smithsonian in 2022 because of its status as a Gateway Community to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, as well as the town’s topic for the exhibition.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America” showcases how Mount Hope was able to come out on top as the King of Coal because of the New River Coal Company, Kidd noted.
Unionization challenged coal production in the early 1900s, according to historical reports. The town was designed to deter the establishment of unions. However, the friendships that were built, “because they were all black underground,” would unite them to see the rise of Phoenix City throughout the 1950s, the Harmony for Hope message states.
Mount Hope mirrors civic planning in the coalfields of West Virginia, organizers say. With an exception, it is a company town (Mount Hope) and a coal camp (WarnerTown and McDonald). This quality allowed the families of immigrants from Italy, England, Greece, Poland, Germany and Sweden and the emancipated slaves to create a community that worked together. That facet was showcased by the Mountain of Hope Organization in their oral history, “Dollars & Cents: Race and Class in the West Virginia Coalfields,” which was supported by the West Virginia Humanities Council and produced by Talking Across the Lines, LLC. That is available at https://soundcloud.com/talkingacrossthelines/dollars-cents-3-16-18
HFH’s topic, “Race & Class: Gamechangers Continuing to Use Traditions to Overcome Industrial Racism,” gives the audience a chance to visit the town of Mount Hope and glimpse how they, too, can become a part of the rise of Phoenix City.
“We want citizens and visitors alike to see how accepting we are of a person’s uniqueness and that acceptance is what will carry our town forward for another 100 years,” say HFH representatives.
The schedule of events for the Smithsonian Museum is as follows:
l April 22 — Opening day ceremony
l April 23 — Ramp dinner and craft fair
l April 24 — Oh Deep in My Heart, Mountain of Hope Organization - Tamarack
l May 14 — A March Through Time, Woodrow Wilson auditorium, Mount Hope Regional Band, New River Youth Symphony and Charleston Metro Band
l Date TBD — Fireside Chat, Starting Your Own Business, Jim Pajarillo - Williamson - Tug Valley, CVB, Gabe Peña - Former Fayette County resource coordinator, Matt Watts - Hope Community Development Corporation, with two more speakers pending invitation acceptance.
l May 24 — Harmony’s Kids, Meet the Author - Melanie Seiler Hames - Active Southern WV
l Date TBD — Harmony’s Kids, Meet the Author - Tracy Kinkaid
l Date TBD — Harmony’s Kids, Meet the Author - (tentative scheduling) Drema Denver
l Date TBD — Haunted Beckley, An Evening with the Departed - tour
l May 28 — MoHO annual scholarship picnic
l May 30 — Memorial Day parade, closeout of event.
Historic walks will be offered during the time.
According to HFH, Smithsonian Exhibition partnering organizations, along with the City of Mount Hope, include: National Park Service, Glen Jean; Preservation Alliance of West Virginia AmeriCorps, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, Marshall University - The Clio Foundation; West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office, Mount Hope Historic Landmarks Commission, West Virginia Humanities Council, West Virginia Department of Arts Culture & History - Archive Department, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Volunteer WV, Pendleton Community Bank, Mountain of Hope Organization, WV HIVE, Active Southern West Virginia, West Virginia Explorer, The Raleigh County Playhouse and Theater, The Mount Hope Lions Club and WV Public Broadcast.