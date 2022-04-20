Mount Hope Post Office mural gets cleaning

GLEN JEAN — In 1942, Michael Lenson painted a mural of early 20th century coal miners on the wall of the Mount Hope Post Office.
Lenson made the oil painting, which he named “Mining,” during his tenure with the Works Progress Administration.
Eighty years later, the time came to clean the Mount Hope Post Office mural. From 12:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, the public was invited to watch David N. Fuerst, cultural resource program manager for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, try to bring back “Mining” to the way it looked in 1942.
The cleaning of the Mount Hope Post Office mural highlighted the opening of the Smithsonian Institution’s Crossroads: Change in Rural America exhibit in town.
Harmony of Hope is hosting the exhibit free to the public from April 22 to May 30 in Mount Hope at the historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel, 401 Main St.
The exhibit, which is sponsored by the West Virginia Humanities Council and National Coal Heritage, examines how Mount Hope, once a thriving coal mining community, and other West Virginia towns have bravely faced a variety of modern-day challenges.
For more information about the Crossroads exhibit, contact Harmony of Hope’s Carrie Kidd at 304-860-7843.