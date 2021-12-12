OAK HILL — Two Oak Hill High School seniors annually will benefit from a new scholarship established by the Mount Hope Lions Club.
The Mount Hope Lions Club Charlie Biggs Memorial Scholarship 2022 has been introduced to honor the memory of Charles Michael "Charlie" Biggs, who passed away from complications from Covid-19 on Jan. 19, 2021. Biggs was a graduate of Mount Hope High School and a lifelong Fayette County resident. He founded Biggs Insurance Agency in Mount Hope, and he was a devoted 41-year member of the Mount Hope Lions Club, during which time he held many Lions offices and received numerous awards for his service, including the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and the Leonard Jarrett Award.
Criteria/requirements for the new scholarship include the following:
• Must be a senior at Oak Hill High School
• Must be a senior graduating during the 2021-22 school year
• Applications must be postmarked on or before April 1, 2022
Applicants must complete a handwritten essay of 500 words or less about themselves, their goals and other pertinent information. They must also have a letter of recommendation from an adult within the school system, as well as documentation of their community service activities.
Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 will be presented by the 42-member Mount Hope Lions Club to one senior boy and one senior girl graduating from Oak Hill High who is applying to or has been accepted into a credentialed higher education program. Each scholarship will be paid in two allotments of $500.
Scholarship money can be used only for tuition, board and textbooks.
Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of financial need, scholastic ability, work ethic and community involvement.
The community involvement segment is a big component, Kevin Biggs, the MHLC president and Charlie Biggs' son, said. "Our motto is we serve; it's really based on that."
"This is something that really means a lot to us as a club to be able to do this for the community," continued Biggs. "It means a lot to me personally for the legacy that he started in the community as far as the insurance office, his 41 years service in the Lions Club, and (active membership and awards with various community organizations).
"For us to be able to give back, for Biggs Insurance to partner with the Mount Hope Lions Club saying we're going to give scholarships to these kids every year, it really means a lot to us."
Biggs, who also lost his mother, Dreama, during 2021, admitted, "It's been a tough year."
"He was a great person," he said of his father. "Anyone that knew him, he didn't know a stranger.
"He's always been involved in the community (Lions, Masons, Moose, etc.). He was always constantly active with everything."
"To lose him to something like Covid this past year, it was really, really tough for us," Biggs added. "Shocked, and a terrible way to start the new year."
Besides his civic involvement, Charlie Biggs was also active for many years portraying Santa Claus at area events around Christmas time, including last year's New Haven Christmas Project event at Lookout.
"He had done that for years," Kevin said. "He did that when I was at elementary school in Mount Hope."
In the early 2000s, the insurance agency that was first started in the Biggs home in Mount Hope relocated to Oak Hill.
Biggs said his father left behind a legacy of living by and teaching "core values and what kind of man to be, what kind of work ethic, things like that. Your morals as an adult, how to treat people.
"Basically it comes down to the golden rule, treat people how you want to be treated, and that's the philosophy we go by here at the office." Charlie Biggs lived by that mantra, and "we feel exactly the same way with the Lions Club," his son said. "We're tied in with our community. We try to do everything on a personal level."
For more information or to secure an application form for the scholarship, contact the Charlie Biggs Memorial Scholarship Committee, c/o Mount Hope Lions Club, PO Box 285, Mount Hope, WV 25880, or call Biggs Insurance Agency at 304-469-4400.
