Like many of Fayette County's popular events, the Mount Hope Jubilee was shelved for the past two years in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Committee members have announced that the festival will make its return this September.
The festival, in its 31st year, will run Sept. 16-17 and will feature some old stand-bys and a couple newer twists, according to Mount Hope Jubilee Committee member Bob Dorado.
Discussing the festival's return after a two-year absence, Dorado this week said, "I think the community's ready for it."
The event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 16, with a new addition, the Doo Wop Sock Hop from 7 to 9 p.m. with music provided by Dorado in the middle of town in the area in front of the old YMCA building. "We're going to take it back to the '50s and the '60s," Dorado said.
The Friday kickoff night will also include the alumni gathering preceding the Doo Wop event. That activity, sponsored by the Mount Hope Alumni Association and the Mount Hope Jubilee Committee, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the old YMCA building (now the Mount Hope Community Building).
Thanks to the Mount Hope Fire Department, fireworks will cap off the Sept. 16 schedule. Immediately following the Doo Wop, the MHFD will provide a huge fireworks display. Festival attendees are urged to bring their lawn chairs, set up on the school lawn across from the Methodist Church, and enjoy the show.
Events on Saturday, Sept. 17, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lineup is as follows:
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Live music, food vendors, craft vendors, kids carnival and more fun. Call 304-673-3984 for set-ups.
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Car show. Top 40-plus trophies and four specialty trophies. Call 304-573-6467 to enter.
• 9:30 a.m. — Karen James Buckland, gospel music
• 10 a.m. — Parade begins
• 11:30 a.m. — Big Daddy and the Mudcats with Jimmy Pino
• 1 p.m. — Mia Bailey
• 2 to 4 p.m. — Alan Kinsler
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
