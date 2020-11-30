No severe injuries were reported following a single motorcycle accident Monday afternoon in Prosperity.

The accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Prosperity Road, according to a supervisor with the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center.

The motorcycle ran off the road, which resulted in deployed airbags, the supervisor said.

Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, General Ambulance and Jan-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.

The driver’s injuries were not severe enough to require transportation to a hospital.

First responders had the scene cleared by 3:29 p.m.

