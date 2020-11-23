One person was flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck Monday afternoon.
The collision, described as vehicle vs. motorcycle by a supervisor at Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center, occurred just after 3 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Flat Top Road and Mount View Road in Cool Ridge.
The driver of the motorcycle was flown to a hospital via HealthNet. A dispatcher did not have information as to the hospital where the injured person was taken.
The condition of the motorcyclist was not released.
Information about how the wreck occurred was also not available.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the Ghent Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded to the call.