Honeysuckle Hill, 1151 Terry Ave., Fayetteville, is sponsoring a Mother’s Day program from 1 to 4 p.m. called “Cups in the Garden” on May 7, one day before Mother's Day.
Cupcakes, coffee and herbal tea will be available.
Hazel Mae Tilley, 85, of McGraws, passed on April 22, 2022. Funeral 2pm Thursday, April 28th, in Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. She will be laid to rest in Tilley Cemetery, Twin Falls. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Tracy Perdue Giovo, born January 10, 1968, and passed away October 8, 2020, at her home in Tampa, FL. Tracy is survived by her fiancé, Clyde Cale of Quinwood, WV, as well as an uncle, two aunts and many cousins. Tracy's Mother, Carolyn Fox Perdue, also passed away in June, 2020. Memorial is …