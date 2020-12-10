Mother posts statement on loss of children in fire

As the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and state Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate a Tuesday fire near Williamsburg in which six lives were lost, the mother of two of the children who perished issued a brief statement on social media.
Raven Frisbie of White Sulphur Springs listed the names of five children whom she identified as “the precious babies who have been taken from us.”
“All of these babies need to be remembered as we go through this nightmare,” Frisbie wrote in a public Facebook post that contained photos of the children.
An adult woman was also among the dead at the scene of Tuesday’s fire.
Although the state Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identities of the remains found in and around the rubble that was once a home on Flynn’s Creek Road, Frisbie said her two sons, Shaun Bumgarner, age 7, and Riley Bumgarner, age 6, were among the victims.
Frisbie’s boys attended Frankford Elementary School. They were named in a letter sent to the student body’s parents by Principal Linda King expressing her sympathy for the loss of life. Shaun was in second grade and Riley in kindergarten, according to the letter.
A third student named in the letter, pre-kindergartener Kian Myers, age 4, was also identified in Frisbie's Facebook post as a victim of Tuesday’s tragedy.
Frisbie’s brother, Tyler Frisbie of Somerset, Kentucky, has organized a GoFundMe account to serve as a burial fund for his nephews and the other children who died in Tuesday’s tragedy.
“I’m raising the money to insure all of the kids receive a memorial and funeral service,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page (https://gf.me/u/zbzuv7).
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, $3,817 of the $5,000 goal had been raised. Donors numbered 106.
