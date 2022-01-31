Two Fayette County challengers are seeking the county commission seat currently held by incumbent John Brenemen. Brenemen, a Republican from Scarbro, represents the Valley District.
Brenemen will face primary election opposition on May 10 from fellow Republican Lois Amos of Glen Ferris. Running on the Democratic ticket for the Valley commission seat is Beach Vickers of Montgomery.
The county commission is comprised of one representative each from the Valley, New Haven and Plateau districts.
Incumbent Circuit Clerk Debbie Blake Hendrick, a Democrat from Fayetteville, is being challenged by Mike Malay, a Democrat from Oak Hill. Seeking election to the circuit clerk's office on the Republican ticket is Travis W. Prince of Oak Hill.
County Clerk Michelle L. Holly, a Democrat from Oak Hill, will run unopposed in the May 10 primary election, as will Randy Prince of Danese for the position as the non-partisan Conservation District Supervisor.
For the non-partisan magistrate seat, an unexpired term in Division 4, candidates are Shawn L. Campbell and Matt Jeffries. Campbell was sworn in as Division 4 magistrate in October to serve until the primary election, completing the unexpired term of Magistrate Sharon McGraw who retired at the end of September.
The non-partisan Board of Education race features incumbents Pat Gray of Victor (New Haven District) and Gary Ray of Oak Hill (Plateau District) seeking re-election. They will be challenged by Joby Groom of Kimberly in the Valley District.
• • •
Below is a list of candidates, including county executive committee, who had filed for Fayette County as of Jan. 31. Other candidates could still be included on the primary election ballot if filing papers postmarked by Jan. 29 are received.
• County Democratic Executive Committee (female) — Debbie Bush, Oak Hill (Plateau District); Pamela Garrison, Lookout (New Haven); Miss Robyn Kincaid Welch, Victor (New Haven); Margaret Anne Staggers, Fayetteville (Plateau); Selina Vickers, Edmond (New Haven); Susan Williams, Fall View (Valley); and Edna "Peaches" Wriston, Oak Hill (Plateau)
• County Democratic Executive Committee (male) — Thomas M. Jones, Mount Hope (Valley); Rodney K. Perdue, Powellton (Valley); David Elliott Pritt, Oak Hill (Plateau); John Schoolcraft, Cannelton (Valley); Zachary Shrewsbury, Fayetteville (New Haven); Bill Sohonage, Oak Hill (Plateau); Tim Vickers, Edmond (New Haven); and Matthew D. Wender, Oak Hill (Plateau)
• County Republican Executive Committee (female) — Kristi Atha-Rader, Fayetteville (Plateau); Mary Beaumont, Oak Hill (Plateau); Joyce Brenemen, Scarbro (Valley); Lee Cassidy-Munique, Oak Hill (Plateau); Stacey Cooper, Ansted (New Haven); Paige Powers, Danese (New Haven); Rachel Simmons, Danese (New Haven); Allison Rae Taylor, Fayetteville (Plateau); and Heather Veramessa, Mount Hope (Valley)
• County Republican Executive Committee (male) — John G. Brenemen, Scarbro (Valley); Tom Fast, Fayetteville (Plateau); Austin Haynes, Oak Hill (Plateau); Dan Hill, Glen Ferris (Valley); Greg Ingram, Montgomery (Valley); Tom Louisos, Oak Hill (Plateau); Brian D. Parsons, Fayetteville (Plateau); Larry W. Patrick, Oak Hill (Plateau); Randy Prince, Danese (New Haven); Kevin A. Willis, Oak Hill (New Haven); and Kevin Wriston, Oak Hill (Plateau)
• County clerk — Michelle L. Holly (D), Oak Hill
• Magistrate (Division 4 unexpired term, non-partisan) — Shawn L. Campbell and Matt Jeffries
• County commission (Valley District) — Lois Amos (R), Glen Ferris; John G. Brenemen (R), Scarbro; and Beach Vickers (D), Montgomery
• Circuit clerk — Debbie Blake Hendrick (D), Fayetteville; Mike Malay (D), Oak Hill; and Travis W. Prince (R), Oak Hill
• Board of education (non-partisan) — Pat Gray, Victor (New Haven); Joby Groom, Kimberly (Valley); and Gary Ray, Oak Hill (Plateau)
• Conservation District Supervisor (non-partisan) — Randy Prince, Danese
• • •
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
— Cheryl Keenan