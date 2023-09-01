Charleston, W.Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program has appropriated $14.9 million for 13 projects across West Virginia, all but two of which are in southern West Virginia including a loan guarantee for a project in Hico that will create 18 jobs and save 22 others.
Awards for the projects, designed to support a variety of local businesses and community initiatives, were announced by Sen. Joe Manchin's office on Thursday. They are:
• $5 million loan guarantee for Gainwell Engineering to purchase equipment and make facility updates for operations in Hico. The business will be creating 18 jobs and saving 22.
• $4.3 million loan guarantee for Appalachian Stave West Virginia to be used to purchase equipment and support the capital needs of Appalachian Stave West Virginia, which is based in Calvin in Nicholas County and manufactures wood staves used for the production of oak barrels.
• $3.8 million loan and a $996,000 grant for Red Sulphur Public Service District to extend the Red Sulphur Public Service District's waterline to over 80 new customers on Adair, Little Rich Creek and Pinhook Roads.
• $250,000 loan guarantee for Deer Forest Apartments to be used to assist in the rehabilitation of Deer Forest Apartments, a multi-family housing complex in Gassaway.
• $99,000 grant for Bluefield Economic Development Authority (EDA) to be used to purchase two food-truck trailers.
• $99,000 grant for West Virginia Hive Network in Beckley to be used to renovate space to create retail and incubation locations for entrepreneurs.
• $50,000 grant for Seed Sower to be used to purchase a multi-passenger vehicle to transport clients to and from appointments. Seed Sower Inc. operates a substance use disorder treatment center that serves the city of Montgomery in Fayette County.
• $50,000 grant for the Town of Alderson to help finance a dump truck to perform tasks assigned to the municipal street department as well as the town's water and sewer utilities.
• $50,000 grant for the City of Smithers to be used to complete renovations to a building being used for a new business startup.
• $39,821 grant for Panucci Orthodontics to be used to help purchase and install a 42-kilowatt (kW) solar array for Panucci Orthodontics, which runs its office in Monroe County. This project annually will save $4,771 and replace 52,378 kWh, which is enough energy to power four homes.
• $33,000 grant for Princeton Economic Development Authority (EDA) to create a business-mapping dashboard with information on current businesses and available storefronts. The project will map approximately 1,200 locations.
• $26,900 grant for the City of Glenville to purchase a law enforcement cruiser for the city to expand its fleet of vehicles to accommodate three full-time police officers.
• $19,921 grant for Belle Vue Dairy to be used to purchase and install a 19.71-kilowatt (kW) solar array for Belle Vue Dairy, located in Monroe County. This project will realize $5,502 per year in savings and will generate 23,553 kilowatt hours (kWh) per year, which is enough electricity to power two homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.