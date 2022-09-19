Mosley in concert at Gospel Chapel in Daniels

Singer, songwriter and storyteller Daryl Mosley will be in concert on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at Gospel Chapel, 1134 C & O Dam Road, in Daniels.
From countless appearances on "The Grand Ole Opry" to classic shows at the famous Bluebird Cafe to a touring schedule of over 150 concerts per year, Mosley has been sharing his songs and his stories with America for over 30 years.
The concert is free to the public, but a love offering will be taken. For additional information, contact Patty Lindley at 502-262-0428.
