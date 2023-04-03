harpers ferry – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be make a long-anticipated announcement on Tuesday about his political future.
The only question is whether he will seek the governor’s office or the Senate seat currently held by Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat.
The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. at The Clarion Inn in Harpers Ferry.
Speculation has Morrisey, a conservative Republican who has been known to tangle with the Biden administration and what he saw as government overreach, campaigning for either the governor’s office or the U.S. Senate seat held by Manchin since being appointed in 2010 to fill the unexpired term of Sen. Robert Byrd, who died that year at the age of 92.
If polling this year is putting its finger on the scales of Morrisey’s decision making, the governor’s office may be his best bet.
A poll measuring Republican preferences in the governor’s race and paid for by a Morrisey supporter had the state’s attorney general at 28 percent, ahead of Del. Moore Capito at 15 percent, Secretary of State Mac Warner at 11 percent, car dealer Chris Miller at 6 percent, Auditor J.B. McCuskey and Jeff Mullins at 3 percent each, with 29 percent undecided.
A different poll, conducted March 14-17 by National Public Affairs, shows Gov. Jim Justice far ahead of the pack in a hypothetical run for the Senate, leading Morrisey 43-21 percent with 24 percent undecided.
West Virginia 2nd District Republican Congressman Alex Mooney, who has already announced he is running for the Senate seat, was at 10 percent.
A third poll, conducted in February, found Justice, a two-term governor and Democrat-turned-Republican, as the only potential challenger who would beat the senior senator from West Virginia, should both men seek the position.
Manchin has said he will not announce until December his intentions – which he’s said could include seeking reelection, retiring from politics or campaigning for the White House.
Morrisey lost his U.S. Senate bid against Manchin in 2018 by three percentage points.
Following his announcement on Tuesday, Morrisey will lead a statewide tour to speak with the voters of West Virginia.
Morrisey’s itinerary includes the following stops:
• Tuesday, April 4: 3:30 p.m. at Keyser; 5:15 p.m. at Kingwood; 8 p.m. at Bridgeport.
• Wednesday, April 5: 10 a.m. at Wheeling; 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. in Parkersburg for a media availability only; and 5:15 p.m. in Charleston.
• Thursday, April 6: 5:30 p.m. in Lewisburg.
