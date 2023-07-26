CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:

  • Aug. 2: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper St., Beckley
  • Aug. 8: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville
  • Aug. 14: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Summersville City Hall, 400 Broad St., Summersville
  • Aug. 25: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Hinton City Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton
  • Aug. 30: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel

