CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in August to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Aug. 2: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper St., Beckley
- Aug. 8: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville
- Aug. 14: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Summersville City Hall, 400 Broad St., Summersville
- Aug. 25: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Hinton City Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton
- Aug. 30: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
