Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is sending a representative from his office to meet with southern West Virginia residents in October to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Meetings include:
Oct. 5: 110 a.m. to noon – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
Oct. 6: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Oct. 7: Noon to 1 p.m. – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
Oct. 12: 11 a.m. to noon – Summersville Town Hall, 400 Broad St., Summersville
Oct. 13: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chamber of the Two Virginias, 619 Bland St., Bluefield
Oct. 14: 11 a.m. to noon – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood
Oct. 19: 10:30 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
Oct. 20: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Mullens Area Public Library, 102 Fourth St., Mullens
Oct. 21: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – McDowell County Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
Oct. 21: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Gino’s, 712 Third Ave., Montgomery
Oct. 26: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 589 W. Main St., White Sulphur Spring