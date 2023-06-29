charleston, w.va. — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in July to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- July 5: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper St., Beckley
- July 12: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 323 N. Court St., Fayetteville
- July 14: noon to 1 p.m. – Sutton Mayor’s Office, 450 4th St., Sutton
- July 17: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Webster Springs Mayor’s Office, 146 McGraw Ave., Webster Springs
- July 21: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Wendy’s, 38232 Midland Trail, Caldwell
- July 24: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Hinton Town Hall, 322 Summers St., Hinton
- July 28: noon to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
- July 31: noon to 1:30 p.m. – Summersville Town Hall, 400 N. Broad St., Summersville
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462. In case of inclement weather, please call ahead.
