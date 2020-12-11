West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has alerted Capitol Police to recent death threats linked to his decision to join a lawsuit that Texas has filed with the Supreme Court, challenging voting protocols in four swing states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The lawsuit seeks to overturn the results of the presidential election.
The Supreme Court could act on that request at any time – even as early as Friday.
Office staff received two death threats Thursday, Morrisey said in a prepared statement. One caller threatened to slit the throat of an office receptionist. The other called for the potential execution of the attorney general and anyone who assisted in the filing, the attorney general said.
“Threats of violence have no place in a civil society,” Morrisey was quoted in the release. “We appreciate hearing the broad and diverse views of our constituents; however, we will not tolerate threats to our staff. Death threats are very serious, and we will not hesitate to turn over any such report to Capitol Police for investigation.”