charleston, w.va. — A representative from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- April 4: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper St., Beckley
- April 20: noon to 1 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
- April 25: noon to 1 p.m. – Greater Beckley Christian School Office, 140 Crusader Drive, Prosperity
- April 26: 11 a.m. to noon – Summersville City Hall, 400 Broad St., Summersville
