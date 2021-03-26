Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in April to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
l April 6: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
l April 7: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
l April 12: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor's Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
l April 20: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – The Bridge Cafe, 32 Main St., Meadow Bridge
l April 22: noon to 1:00 p.m. – Alfredo's Pizza, 1100 Main St., Rainelle
l April 27: noon to 1 p.m. – The Cold Spot, 4955 Legends Highway, Glen Jean