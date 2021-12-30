Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with central and southeastern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events.
Jan. 4: 11 a.m. to noon – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
Jan. 5: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Jan. 11: 11 a.m. to noon – Alderson City Hall, 202 Monroe St., Alderson
Jan. 13: 11 a.m. to noon – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
Jan. 20: 10:30 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
Jan. 25: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Gino’s, 712 Third Ave., Montgomery
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Arvon at 304-590-6462.