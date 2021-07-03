A representative from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will meet with regional residents in July in a series of meetings to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
July 8: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
July 9: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Friends of Charity Auto Fair, Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road #105, Beaver
July 10: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Friends of Charity Auto Fair, Raleigh County Memorial Airport, 176 Airport Road #105, Beaver
July 13: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
July 20: 2 p.m. – Senior Protection Presentation, Twin Oaks Plaza, 201 Oak Hill Ave., Oak Hill
July 21: noon to 1:00 p.m. – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
July 26: Noon to 1 p.m. – Mount Hope Public Library, 500 Main St., Mount Hope
July 28: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood
July 29: 11 a.m. to noon – Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope
– J. Damon Cain