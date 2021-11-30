A representative of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office is scheduled to hold meetings across central and southern West Virginia in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Justin Arvon, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled:
Dec. 2: 11 a.m. to noon – Wendy’s, 200 Main St., Oak Hill
Dec. 2: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Wyoming County Courthouse, 24 Cedar Ave., Pineville
Dec. 3: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Dec. 7: 11 a.m. to noon – Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave., Richwood
Dec. 9: 11 a.m. to noon – Alderson City Hall, 202 Monroe St., Alderson
Dec. 15: 11 a.m. to noon – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
Dec. 17: 11 a.m. to noon – Gino’s, 2159 Main St., Clay
Dec. 21: 10:30 a.m. to noon – Tudor’s Biscuit World, 107 Bolt Road, Glen Daniel
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Justin Arvon at 304-590-6462.