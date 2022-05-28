West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday a $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding claims that Ford falsely advertised the payload capacity of model year 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
West Virginia will receive $231,562.73 from the settlement.
The multistate investigation looked into Ford’s misleading “Best-in-Class” payload claims on its 2011-2014 Super Duty pickups, which includes the F-250, F-350 and F-450 models, a line that caters to consumers hauling and towing heavy loads.
Ford’s methodology to calculate maximum payload capacity for advertising purposes was allegedly based on a hypothetical truck configuration that omitted standard items such as the spare wheel, tire and jack, center flow console (replacing it with a mini console), and radio. Although advertised as available to all customers, only fleet customers could order the special configuration.
The settlement also resolved claims that Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of model year 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids.
λλλ
charleston
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has awarded three projects a share of $401,834 in 2021 West Virginia Farmers and Ranchers Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN) grants. The purpose of the program is to establish a network that connects individuals who are engaged in farming, ranching and other agriculturally related occupations to stress assistance programs. The following projects were funded:
λCoalfield Development Corporation (Lincoln and Wayne Counties) – $197,616: “From the Ground Up: Connecting Farmers and Ranchers with Community Supports for Stress Reduction”
λWest Virginia Military Authority (statewide) – $102,040: “Patriot Guardens: Merging Mental Health and Stress Assistance with Agriculture Production”
λWest Virginia University Research Corporation (statewide) – $101,554: “West Virginia Network for Rural Mental Health and Farm Stress.”
λλλ
Restaurants, businesses, and non-profit organizations are encouraged to register as a vendor for the 36th annual Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) festival in Lewisburg on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Vendors at the annual event provide ready-to-consume food or drinks in exchange for tickets sold by Carnegie Hall. Tickets are redeemable for your offerings and cost $1 each.
Vendors may charge one or more tickets per item. Within two weeks after the event, Carnegie Hall will return in cash 70 percent of the value of the tickets redeemed at the vendors tasting location. The remaining 30 percent will remain with Carnegie Hall as a charitable donation.
A refundable registration fee of $50 is due with the Tasting Location Application, available at www.carnegiehallwv.org/taste-of-our-towns. Vendors who register by June 15 will recoup 100 percent of the registration fee, and those who register by July 31 will recoup 50 percent.
Registration is available at www.carnegiehallwv.org/taste-of-our-towns.