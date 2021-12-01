Morrisey meets with Wyoming officials, constituents

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, in a meeting with Wyoming County officials and constituents on Tuesday afternoon in the courthouse lobby, briefly outlined numerous issues his office is working on, including ongoing fallout from the opioid epidemic, disability and Medicaid fraud and fighting the Biden administration's mandated Covid-19 vaccines for federal workers and what he called the administration's plans to close all coal-fired power plants.
Morrisey said he's hosted hundreds of the public forums, sharing information about what his office is doing, listening to what constituents care about, and discussing how his office can be more responsive to county needs.
“We may not agree on every issue, but you have to listen,” Morrisey emphasized. “I work for you. I am the advocate, not the judge.”
Morrisey said his office is also negotiating a spending framework for the millions of dollars expected to come from lawsuits against big pharmaceutical companies which reportedly distributed millions upon millions of opioid painkillers across the state, resulting in the domino impact of creating addicts, feeding criminal activities and increasing overdose deaths.
The money is expected to be paid over several years, Morrisey told officials.
As opposed to the way money from the tobacco lawsuits was spent several years ago, there will be transparency, accountability, needs assessments completed, and regional input from counties and cities for the settlement monies, Morrisey said.
Seventy percent will be spent on recovery efforts, including beds in health care facilities, education, and other rehabilitation efforts. Another 15 percent will go to the state and the remaining 15 percent to counties and cities, according to the attorney general.
Jason Mullins, county commission president, asked him how effective the beds and rehab efforts would be and how much control the county would have over the way the money is spent.
Morrisey said that is still being negotiated in the spending plan.
Senator David “Bugs” Stover asked how the pressure can be eased on county governments.
Morrisey said counties are going to “get a boost with regional jail bills” in the next few months.
Wyoming County has spent nearly 20 percent of its annual budget on the regional jail bill for nearly two decades, Assessor Mike Cook said.
For every speeding ticket issued by his department, the Regional Jail Authority gets $44, Sheriff Brad Ellison said. Then, the county pays another $48.50.
If the county is drowning in a regional jail bill, there isn't enough money to keep deputies, Morrisey said.
Ellison said his department is down three deputies.
The recruitment problem is compounded by the lack of pay and the public's depreciating image of law enforcement, Ellison noted.
With the decline in prescription pain medications, addicts have switched to fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, Morrisey said.
It is estimated that one in five people coming across the nation's southern border is carrying illegal substances in their backpacks, Morrisey told those gathered.
“The opioid problem is gone,” Ellison told Morrisey. “It's meth and heroin (in Wyoming County) now.”
The majority of illegal substances in the county are coming from Akron, Ohio, and Detroit, Michigan, the sheriff said, which is adding to prostitution and the homeless population.
“Families used to be able to deal with (addictions). Now they can't, so they just kick them out,” Ellison said of meth and heroin users.
Cook asked about the attorney general's involvement in gas price gouging.
Morrisey said he has limited authority in price gouging issues.
“We lack the tools and the authority to step in,” Morrisey said, adding the problem needs to be addressed by new legislation.