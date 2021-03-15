West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined an 18-state coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to support using public funds for private, religious schools.
The coalition’s recent brief argues that if taxpayer dollars can be used to fund nonreligious, private schools, then religious schools should also be eligible for public funding.
“Parents have the freedom to choose where their children go to school, particularly when they’re paying tuition,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s only fair that families who practice a religion of their choice get the same freedom. Discrimination against schools that teach religious doctrine is simply discrimination against religious schools.”
West Virginia joined the Arkansas-led brief with Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.