charleston — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is part of a coalition of more than 20 states' attorneys general filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, asking a federal court to vacate the newly published final rule redefining Waters of the United States (WOTUS) and declare it unlawful.
Morrisey announced the lawsuit during a livestreamed news conference Thursday. The event was also attended by representatives of the West Virginia Farm Bureau, West Virginia Coal Association, West Virginia Contractors Association, ABC West Virginia, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and other stakeholders.
Co-leaders in the suit, which also names the United States Army Corps of Engineers as a defendant, are Georgia, Iowa and North Dakota.
“This new final rule is a decades-long effort by the EPA to regulate purely intrastate waters without the explicit consent of Congress,” Morrisey said. “This is yet another attempt from unelected bureaucrats to expand their own authority by broadly defining Waters of the United States.”
The new final rule is the culmination of a decades-long rulemaking process to define the geographic reach of the EPA’s and Army Corps of Engineers’ authority in regulating streams, wetlands and other water bodies under the Clean Water Act.
