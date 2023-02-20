Charleston, w.va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Friday filed a motion to intervene in a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s abortion law.
The lawsuit, filed recently by the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia against the president and secretary of the West Virginia Board of Medicine, claims the state’s new abortion law violates the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The lawsuit did not name the state or the attorney general as defendants, but Morrisey said the state has a “manifest legal interest in defending the constitutionality” of West Virginia’s abortion law.
