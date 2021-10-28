The Oak Hill vs. Woodrow Wilson gridiron matchup has been selected by the state Attorney General’s Office as the Opioid Abuse Prevention Game of the Week.
Throughout each week, the initiative engages with student athletes, coaches, school officials and communities across West Virginia.
Representatives from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will inform the respective coaches as to the dangers of opioid use and provide educational material for display and distribution in the schools to foster more discussion of the issue.
The week culminates with the Attorney General’s Office staffing an information booth at each of the select sporting events to distribute opioid abuse awareness materials.